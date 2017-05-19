KYK FOTO’S: Groot verkeersvertragings ná vragmotor kragmas op R21 tref
Deurop Mei 19, 2017
Verkeer is Vrydag in albei rigtings by die Olifantsfontein-afrit op die R21 in Gauteng ontwrig toe ’n vragmotor ’n hoëspanning kragmas getref het.
Teen ongeveer 09:30 was daar feitlik geen verkeersvloei op die R21 Noord (in die rigting van Pretoria) nie.
MIDRAND
Motoriste word sterk aangeraai om alternatiewe roetes te gebruik.
Volgens berigte het van die kragkabels as gevolg van die botsing op die snelweg beland.
