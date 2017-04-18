Kantoorgebou in Braamfontein in vlamme gehul – kyk dramatiese foto’s en video’s
Deurop April 18, 2017
’n Kantoorgebou in Johannesburg is Dinsdag in vlamme gehul. Luidens berigte is die kantoorgebou in Braampark, Braamfontein.
Die gebou in die Braampark Office Park in Hoofdstraat het kort voor 14:00 aan die brand geraak. In hierdie stadium is nie veel inligting bekend nie, buiten dat die brand by die Seda/Steve Biko/Quest-gebou uitgebreek het.
Robert Mulaudzi van die Johannesburgse nooddienste het aan Jacaranda FM gesê die gebou is ontruim. Sover bekend is niemand beseer nie.
eNCA berig die gebou is die tuiste van die Suid-Afrikaanse Nasionale Bloeddiens, Nedbank en verskeie ander maatskappye.
Volgens ER24 is die brand suksesvol geblus, hoewel rook nog sigbaar is.
#Braampark Zanele works in the office park and gives her account of what happened. CE pic.twitter.com/kI4uwW1sZi
— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2017
Fire services have extinguished the blaze in Braam Park. Smoke still rising from the building. @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/sWdMdczYlY
— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) April 18, 2017
Die rook afkomstig van die brand was tot in Midrand sigbaar.
Jhb fire. One can see the smoke from Midrand.
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 18, 2017
Video received from Fire at Office building in Braampark, Braamfontein, JHB #Fire @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/AxphGlSYhG
— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 18, 2017
SANBS applauds the efforts of the firefighters in Braamfontein. We have had no confirmation of any casualties amongst our staff. (1/2)
— The SANBS (@theSANBS) April 18, 2017
#Braampark #Braamfontein offices on fire
Services are on scene @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Q3S4Pjtpac
— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) April 18, 2017
A massive fire has broken out at a Braamfontein office park. JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar on his way to the scene. Video: Jacques Rossouw pic.twitter.com/QRlZtUh42D
— City Press Online (@City_Press) April 18, 2017
Huge fire apparently at the SA Human Rights Commission office park in Braamfontein in central Joburg. pic.twitter.com/JviPB1Lbt3
— Dennis Georgiannis (@dengeo) April 18, 2017
More pics of the building on fire in Braamfontein. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/mHvSMwAaJS
— jody jacobs (@jody_jacobs) April 18, 2017
Nedbank Braamfontein on fire. Crazy to c firemen struggling with failing infrastructure and material. A true banana republic! pic.twitter.com/HM1dkOJAZ3
— Jean Pierre (@jpardinois1) April 18, 2017
Massive fire in Braamfontein pic.twitter.com/uGNvJh5MH1
— Sylvan Golden (@sylvango) April 18, 2017
Braamfontein office park in flames https://t.co/uZMHfz559A pic.twitter.com/2w4CMcufqa
— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 18, 2017
Trivial fact: This #Braamfontein building is built on the continental divide that separates rivers flowing to the Indian & Atlantic oceans. pic.twitter.com/P0FlHghovw
— Casper Labuschagne (@casperlabuscha3) April 18, 2017
Employees pulling out cars as fast as they can #BraamParkForum1 @ewnupdates @Radio702 #Braamfontein pic.twitter.com/lDdAcEISsP
— KholoM (@snatchgonza) April 18, 2017
NEWS: Braampark Business complex on fire in Braamfontein, stacks of smoke shadowing over the city centre #BraamFire pic.twitter.com/dtKv1REOi6
— Oliver Meth (@oliver_meth) April 18, 2017
Building on fire at Braampark Office park in Braamfontein. Building house SA National Blood Service and other companies like Nedbank. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/4AcspWoEjU
— Isaac Mangena (@Ice_Izo) April 18, 2017
Fire reportedly at the Seda/Steve Biko/Quest building in Braampark #Fire @CityofJoburgZA @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/ms6W6q91Y3
— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 18, 2017