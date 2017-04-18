Kantoorgebou in Braamfontein in vlamme gehul – kyk dramatiese foto’s en video’s

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op April 18, 2017

’n Kantoorgebou in Johannesburg is Dinsdag in vlamme gehul. Luidens berigte is die kantoorgebou in Braampark, Braamfontein.

Die gebou in die Braampark Office Park in Hoofdstraat het kort voor 14:00 aan die brand geraak. In hierdie stadium is nie veel inligting bekend nie, buiten dat die brand by die Seda/Steve Biko/Quest-gebou uitgebreek het.

Robert Mulaudzi van die Johannesburgse nooddienste het aan Jacaranda FM gesê die gebou is ontruim. Sover bekend is niemand beseer nie.

eNCA berig die gebou is die tuiste van die Suid-Afrikaanse Nasionale Bloeddiens, Nedbank en verskeie ander maatskappye.

Volgens ER24 is die brand suksesvol geblus, hoewel rook nog sigbaar is.


 



 


Die rook afkomstig van die brand was tot in Midrand sigbaar.