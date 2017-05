Hier is die volledige lys Kanna-wenners

Today in #Grahamstown #SouthAfrica the #NationalArtsFestival kicks off for a blissful 11 days ! This is a shot of Playwright & Artist @LaraFoot's #KarooMoose. #Festivals #Theatre #NAF16 #Enthuse #EnthuseAt1 #Twitter

A post shared by #ENTHUSE (@enthusemag) on Jun 29, 2016 at 10:17pm PDT