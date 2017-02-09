Kyk: Paaie onder water toe fratsvloed Ermelo tref
Deurop Februarie 8, 2017
Laat Woensdagmiddag het ’n groot storm Ermelo in Mpumalanga getref. Paaie is oorstroom en inwoners word gewaarsku om ekstra versigtig te wees as hulle hulself op pad bevind.
More pictures of the flash floods in Ermelo now as sent in by Quintin Schoeman. @peoples_weather @TrafficSA @tWeatherSA @eNCAWeather pic.twitter.com/T7mWurcYFi
— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 8, 2017
Mpumalanga – Ermelo #FLOODING RT @ReenvalSA Mandri Wessels Olivier sent pics of the #ermeloflooding @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/FLnNSuPyT1
— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 8, 2017
ERMELO
FLOODING , FLOODING in the central Ermelo area – roads are under water – DRIVE SAFE
— Jacaranda FM Traffic (@jaca_traffic) February 8, 2017
Mandri Wessels Olivier sent more pics of the #ermeloflooding @peoples_weather @TrafficSA @eNCAWeather @lynvanschalkwyk @venter_annette pic.twitter.com/uMUsyfLa73
— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 8, 2017
Storm in Ermelo today. Road closed Photo Rudolf Oosthuizen @peoples_weather @eNCAWeather @SAWeatherServic @NetNuus_ZA @News24 @huisgenoot pic.twitter.com/VTVYj2LXFx
— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) February 8, 2017