‘Dan skenk ons die engele ’n skrumskakel’ – bekendes deel hul meegevoel met Joost se afsterwe

Deur Jacques Myburgh op Februarie 6, 2017
Suid-Afrika en sy mense treur vandag oor die verlies van een die grootste rugbylegendes in Suid-Afrikaanse geskiedenis, en huldeblyke het vanuit alle oorde gekom vir die dood van die oud-Springbokkaptein Joost van der Westhuizen.

Die nuus van Joost se afsterwe na sy lang stryd teen die aftakelende motorneuronsiekte (MNS) het vandag soos ’n veldbrand op sosiale media versprei. Hy is glo vanmiddag om 13:30 by sy huis oorlede.

Bekendes, van politici, sangers, akteurs en sportsterre het hul meegevoel op sosiale media gedeel.


Rus in vrede nommer 9. 😢

