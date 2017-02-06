‘Dan skenk ons die engele ’n skrumskakel’ – bekendes deel hul meegevoel met Joost se afsterwe
Deurop Februarie 6, 2017
Suid-Afrika en sy mense treur vandag oor die verlies van een die grootste rugbylegendes in Suid-Afrikaanse geskiedenis, en huldeblyke het vanuit alle oorde gekom vir die dood van die oud-Springbokkaptein Joost van der Westhuizen.
Die nuus van Joost se afsterwe na sy lang stryd teen die aftakelende motorneuronsiekte (MNS) het vandag soos ’n veldbrand op sosiale media versprei. Hy is glo vanmiddag om 13:30 by sy huis oorlede.
Bekendes, van politici, sangers, akteurs en sportsterre het hul meegevoel op sosiale media gedeel.
Dan skenk ons die engele 'n skrumskakel. Julle score groot….RIP broer
— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) February 6, 2017
RIP joost!
Jyt lank baklei!
Sterkte aan sy familie!
— Arno jordaan (@Arnojordaan) February 6, 2017
No one who follows rugby wouldn't agree that he was one of the greatest of all time. Deepest sympathy to family and friends of Joost
— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) February 6, 2017
A SA rugby legend has passed.The Springbok no9 has been worn by many & very few have done as much honour to it as #joostvanderwesthuizen.RIP
— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 6, 2017
Was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with you,A warrior in every sense of the word,legend of the game,God Bless your fam,rus sag ou grote🙏 pic.twitter.com/ajM4MrVAf5
— Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) February 6, 2017
Rus en vrede Joost. Hartseer.
— Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) February 6, 2017
What a man what a player @9Joost !!! Boks best no9 and one of the all time greats to play the game 🏉.rip legend,we had some awesome times👊
— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 6, 2017
AB de Villiers on #Joost: "A role model of mine growing up. He played with determination, courage and great skill to turn games around…"
— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 6, 2017
Rus sag buddy😔
— Kurt Darren (@KurtOfficial) February 6, 2017
Former Bok captain Corne Krige on #Joost: He revolutionized the position of scrumhalf – in his day probably the best in the world.
— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 6, 2017
— Liza Bronner (@LizaBron) February 6, 2017
Heyneke Meyer on Joost – ‘You could go to war with him’ https://t.co/ok7rvQyBOX pic.twitter.com/CbIz38OxSy
— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 6, 2017