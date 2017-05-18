Wêreldberoemde sanger sterf enkele ure ná suksesvolle optrede

Die dinamiese sanger Chris Cornell (52), hoofsanger van Soundgarden en Audioslave, het Woensdagaand onverwags gesterf – enkele ure nadat hy saam met Soundgarden in ’n stampvol Fox-teater in Detroit opgetree het. Die oorsaak van sy dood is nog nie bekend gemaak nie.

Cornell se agent, Brian Bumbery, beskryf sy dood as “skielik en onverwags”.

Chris is die skrywer en sanger van You Know My Name, die temalied vir die 2006 James Bond-fliek Casino Royale met Daniel Craig.

Foto’s van Chris en sy groep se optrede in Detroit is wyd op Twitter gedeel.

Die groep was besig met hul uitgebreide lente-toer. Op 14 Mei het hulle ’n uiters suksesvolle optrede in Kansas City se Starlight-teater gehad.

Much thanks to Kansas City Mo and all of our friends there for blowing it up! @soundgarden 2017 pic.twitter.com/XOQgCKlub7 — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 16, 2017

Op 16 Mei het die groep hierdie video op Twitter gedeel. “Ek sien die meeste uit na die kameraadskap. Dit is wat ons gemis het toe ons nie ’n groep was nie,” het Chris bygevoeg.

“What I look forward to the most…is the camaraderie. It’s what we missed when we weren’t a band.” – @chriscornell pic.twitter.com/yMPqJefoGo — Soundgarden (@soundgarden) May 16, 2017

Die groep het op 17 Mei in Detroit aangekom, reg vir hul volgende optrede. Kaartjies vir die vertoning was reeds uitverkoop. Min het hulle geweet dit sou Chris se laaste optrede wees.

Chris word as een van die argitekte van grunge-musiek beskryf. Hy het Soundgarden in 1984 saam met Kim Thayil en Hiro Yamamoto gestig. Nadat die groep uitmekaargespat het, het hy saam met Rage Against the Machine se Tom Morello, Tim Commerford en Brad Wilk die groep Audioslave gestig.

Van 2007 tot 2010 het hy ’n solo-loopbaan gevolg, waarna Soundgarden herleef het.

Jacksonville Rockville festival. Spring tour 2017 great to be back on the road with @soundgarden ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PfRxmDdRh2 — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) April 30, 2017

Chris se liedjie The Promise verskyn op die klankbaan van die fliek met dieselfde titel. Christiaan Bale, Oscar Isaac en Charlotte le Bon tree in die fliek op.

Final show of South American tour at Teatro #GranRex Buenos Aires last night. Thanks to everyone! pic.twitter.com/CvegsvQDJm — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) December 16, 2016

Twitter se reaksie

