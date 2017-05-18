Wêreldberoemde sanger sterf enkele ure ná suksesvolle optrede

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op Mei 18, 2017

Die dinamiese sanger Chris Cornell (52), hoofsanger van Soundgarden en Audioslave, het Woensdagaand onverwags gesterf – enkele ure nadat hy saam met Soundgarden in ’n stampvol Fox-teater in Detroit opgetree het. Die oorsaak van sy dood is nog nie bekend gemaak nie.

Cornell se agent, Brian Bumbery, beskryf sy dood as “skielik en onverwags”.

Chris is die skrywer en sanger van You Know My Name, die temalied vir die 2006 James Bond-fliek Casino Royale met Daniel Craig.

 

Foto’s van Chris en sy groep se optrede in Detroit is wyd op Twitter gedeel.

 

Die groep was besig met hul uitgebreide lente-toer. Op 14 Mei het hulle ’n uiters suksesvolle optrede in Kansas City se Starlight-teater gehad.

 

Op 16 Mei het die groep hierdie video op Twitter gedeel. “Ek sien die meeste uit na die kameraadskap. Dit is wat ons gemis het toe ons nie ’n groep was nie,” het Chris bygevoeg.

 

Die groep het op 17 Mei in Detroit aangekom, reg vir hul volgende optrede. Kaartjies vir die vertoning was reeds uitverkoop. Min het hulle geweet dit sou Chris se laaste optrede wees.

 

Chris word as een van die argitekte van grunge-musiek beskryf. Hy het Soundgarden in 1984 saam met Kim Thayil en Hiro Yamamoto gestig. Nadat die groep uitmekaargespat het, het hy saam met Rage Against the Machine se Tom Morello, Tim Commerford en Brad Wilk die groep Audioslave gestig.

 

Van 2007 tot 2010 het hy ’n solo-loopbaan gevolg, waarna Soundgarden herleef het.

 

Chris se liedjie The Promise verskyn op die klankbaan van die fliek met dieselfde titel. Christiaan Bale, Oscar Isaac en Charlotte le Bon tree in die fliek op.

 

 

 

Twitter se reaksie

 

Bykomende bronne: independent.co.uk, nytimes.com