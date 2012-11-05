Oscar-nominasies 2017: Wie gaan daardie goue beeldjie in ontvangs neem?
Deurop Januarie 24, 2017
All About Eve (1950) en Titanic (1997) het tot nou toe die rekord gehou vir die meeste Oscar-nominasies. Maar dis als behalwe slaaptyd vir La La Land wat hul rekord van 14 nominasies in 2017 ewenaar.
#LaLaLand earned a historic 14 #OscarNoms, tying it with previous 14-time nominated films #AllAboutEve and #Titanic. https://t.co/RWGvPPyN2N
Die benoemings is Dinsdag bekend gemaak. Die toekennings vind op Sondag 26 Februarie in die Hollywood and Highland-sentrum in Hollywood plaas.
Beste rolprent
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Beste regisseur
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
These are the biggest snubs and surprises of the #OscarNoms: https://t.co/pWBIxI8g6S #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sr7OWj7XSq
Beste akteur
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
#Oscars: How Best Actor nom Casey Affleck replaced Matt Damon in 'Manchester by the Sea' https://t.co/mMCaQ63NTR pic.twitter.com/WkzwgIKqeo
Beste aktrise
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Congrats to #RuthNegga who scored an #Oscars Best Actress nomination for her breakout role for "Loving" pic.twitter.com/6r93GSp0mN
Beste akteur in ’n ondersteunende rol
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
But wait…can we go back to how MY BOO Dev Patel is an #Oscars nominee? Talk about a super saiyan glow-up! Go get your glory sir. pic.twitter.com/2h5JaUZNaW
Beste aktrise in ’n ondersteunende rol
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Beste kinematografie
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Greig Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
#Oscars @LionMovie (Un camino a casa) es una de las 9 nominadas a Mejor película. Mira la galería y el trailer, acá https://t.co/WKzUV1ETe4 pic.twitter.com/a6JHcnZ8hJ
Beste dokumentêre film
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
#Oscars: 'O.J.: Made in America' nominated for Best Documentary https://t.co/bEaAtJTBMg pic.twitter.com/CBcNBFX1Bb
Beste buitelandse film
Land of Mine (Denemarke)
A Man Called Ove (Swede)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australië)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)
#oscars #tanna
Oscars: Australia Selects 'Tanna' for Foreign-Language Category https://t.co/YwtFZu8UNM via @thr
Beste kostuumontwerp
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Beste oorspronklike klankbaan
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Beste oorspronklike liedjie
“Audition” (La La Land)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)
Beste klankredigering
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Beste klankvermenging
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Beste dokumentêre kortfilm
4.1 Miles (Universiteit van California, Berkeley)
Extremis (f/8 Filmworks/Motto Pictures)
Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)
Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)
The White Helmets (Grain Media/Violet Films)
Beste produksieontwerp
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail Caesar La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Beste oorspronklike draaiboek
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
"It understands the haunting misery of modern dating" @clevack on Original Screenplay nominee THE LOBSTER #OscarNoms https://t.co/EPlOwDWTcI pic.twitter.com/YfeI9bEyHI
Beste aangepaste draaiboek
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney)
Beste animasiefilm
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (Disney)
My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
Zootopia (Disney)
#Moana scored two #OscarNoms—including a nod for the @Lin_Manuel Miranda penned #HowFarIllGo: https://t.co/ycpogIHu5t #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gyegLiOCAT
Beste kort animasiefilm
Blind Vaysha (Kanadese Nasionale Filmraad)
Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios/Passion Pictures Animation)
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
Piper (Pixar)
2017 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Short (Could #BorrowedTime win the big prize?) https://t.co/nqgQfZh11D pic.twitter.com/gYliLiEwNg
Beste filmredigering
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Beste spesiale effekte
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Beste haarstilering en grimering
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
4 Swedish #Oscars2017 nominations, and A Man Called Ove is a Foreign Language Film nominee! pic.twitter.com/QGj358d5Bp
Bronne: hollywoodreporter.com, bbc.co.uk, Twitter