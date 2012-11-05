Oscar-nominasies 2017: Wie gaan daardie goue beeldjie in ontvangs neem?

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op Januarie 24, 2017

All About Eve (1950) en Titanic (1997) het tot nou toe die rekord gehou vir die meeste Oscar-nominasies. Maar dis als behalwe slaaptyd vir La La Land wat hul rekord van 14 nominasies in 2017 ewenaar.


Die benoemings is Dinsdag bekend gemaak. Die toekennings vind op Sondag 26 Februarie in die Hollywood and Highland-sentrum in Hollywood plaas.

Beste rolprent
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Beste regisseur
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins


Beste akteur
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)


Beste aktrise
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)


Beste akteur in ’n ondersteunende rol
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)


Beste aktrise in ’n ondersteunende rol
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Beste kinematografie
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Greig Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)


Beste dokumentêre film
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th


Beste buitelandse film
Land of Mine (Denemarke)
A Man Called Ove (Swede)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australië)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)


Beste kostuumontwerp
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Beste oorspronklike klankbaan
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Beste oorspronklike liedjie
“Audition” (La La Land)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Beste klankredigering
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Beste klankvermenging
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours

Beste dokumentêre kortfilm
4.1 Miles (Universiteit van California, Berkeley)
Extremis (f/8 Filmworks/Motto Pictures)
Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)
Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)
The White Helmets (Grain Media/Violet Films)

Beste produksieontwerp
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail Caesar La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Beste oorspronklike draaiboek
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)


Beste aangepaste draaiboek
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Beste animasiefilm
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (Disney)
My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
Zootopia (Disney)


Beste kort animasiefilm
Blind Vaysha (Kanadese Nasionale Filmraad)
Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios/Passion Pictures Animation)
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
Piper (Pixar)


Beste filmredigering
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Beste spesiale effekte
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Beste haarstilering en grimering
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad


Bronne: hollywoodreporter.com, bbc.co.uk, Twitter