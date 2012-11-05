Oscar-nominasies 2017: Wie gaan daardie goue beeldjie in ontvangs neem?

All About Eve (1950) en Titanic (1997) het tot nou toe die rekord gehou vir die meeste Oscar-nominasies. Maar dis als behalwe slaaptyd vir La La Land wat hul rekord van 14 nominasies in 2017 ewenaar.

Die benoemings is Dinsdag bekend gemaak. Die toekennings vind op Sondag 26 Februarie in die Hollywood and Highland-sentrum in Hollywood plaas.

Beste rolprent

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Beste regisseur

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Beste akteur

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)



Beste aktrise

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)



Beste akteur in ’n ondersteunende rol

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)



Beste aktrise in ’n ondersteunende rol

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Beste kinematografie

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Greig Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)



Beste dokumentêre film

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Beste buitelandse film

Land of Mine (Denemarke)

A Man Called Ove (Swede)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australië)

Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)

Beste kostuumontwerp

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Beste oorspronklike klankbaan

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Beste oorspronklike liedjie

“Audition” (La La Land)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Beste klankredigering

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Beste klankvermenging

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Beste dokumentêre kortfilm

4.1 Miles (Universiteit van California, Berkeley)

Extremis (f/8 Filmworks/Motto Pictures)

Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)

Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)

The White Helmets (Grain Media/Violet Films)

Beste produksieontwerp

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Beste oorspronklike draaiboek

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Beste aangepaste draaiboek

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney)

Beste animasiefilm

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (Disney)

My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)

The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)

Zootopia (Disney)

Beste kort animasiefilm

Blind Vaysha (Kanadese Nasionale Filmraad)

Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios/Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Piper (Pixar)

Beste filmredigering

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Beste spesiale effekte

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Beste haarstilering en grimering

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



