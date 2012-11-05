Niemand het vir dié prof se klas opgedaag nie – sy reaksie is skreeusnaaks

Deur Samantha Luiz op Januarie 29, 2017

Toe die komediant en professor Adam Avitable ’n klas aanbied en niemand daag op nie, het hy die hele ongemaklike gedoente regstreeks getwiet.

“Klas het 30 minute gelede begin. Nog geen studente nie. Ek het gedink iemand kom, maar dit was net ’n administrateur. Wat vir my gelag het,” val Adam weg.

En dit raak beter met elke twiet.







Ons is hier vir jou, professor.




Arme man.





Regtig, waar kan ons inskryf?



via GIPHY



“Nee, dit is nie.”