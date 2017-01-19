Man steek homself aan die brand om teen Trump te betoog

Deur Mieke Vlok op Januarie 18, 2017

’n Amerikaanse man het homself Dinsdag aan die brand gesteek om sy ontevredenheid uit te spreek oor Donald Trump se inhuldiging as president wat Vrydag plaasvind.

“Vlamme het teen sy rug op beweeg,” het omstanders aan Yahoo News gesê. Die 45-jarige man kom glo van Kalifornië af en het gesê Trump is ’n “diktator” wat “heeltemal onbevoeg is om die grondwet van Amerika te respekteer”.

Die voorval het plaasgevind buite een van Trump se hotelle in Washington.

Die man is vir behandeling in die hospitaal opgeneem. Hoewel hy ernstige brandwonde aan sy rug opgedoen het, het die polisie gesê hy is buite gevaar.

Die man het aan NBC News gesê hy wou homself “aan die brand steek om te betoog”.

Bronne: NBC News, Yahoo News.