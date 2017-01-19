Man steek homself aan die brand om teen Trump te betoog
Deurop Januarie 18, 2017
’n Amerikaanse man het homself Dinsdag aan die brand gesteek om sy ontevredenheid uit te spreek oor Donald Trump se inhuldiging as president wat Vrydag plaasvind.
#BREAKING: Man lights fire near #TrumpInternationalHotel. Employees call police. Man told me he’s from CA & protesting #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/noUwttKRL5
— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017
Die voorval het plaasgevind buite een van Trump se hotelle in Washington.
Die man is vir behandeling in die hospitaal opgeneem. Hoewel hy ernstige brandwonde aan sy rug opgedoen het, het die polisie gesê hy is buite gevaar.
Die man het aan NBC News gesê hy wou homself “aan die brand steek om te betoog”.
NEW VIDEO #BREAKING:
Man says Trump is a dictator. He tried to light himself on fire at #TrumpInternationalHotel for #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/laJDUPepO6
— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 18, 2017