KYK FOTO’S: Koningin Elizabeth II vier vandag ’n merkwaardige mylpaal

Deur Digitale Span op Februarie 6, 2017

Gelukwense stroom in vir die koningin wat vandag 65 jaar op die troon vier. Sy is die eerste Britse monarg wat op 90 dié merkwaardige mylpaal behaal.

Koningin Victoria was voor haar die langste op die troon. Maar in 2015 het koningin Elizabeth die langste heersende monarg in die Britse geskiedenis geword.


Koninklike geweersalute sal regoor Londen weerklink as deel van die dag se viering. Sy self sal die dag by Sandringham-landgoed in Norfolk deurbring.


Koningin Elizabeth het in 1953 die troon bestyg nadat haar pa, koning George VI in 1952 gesterf het.

Haar seun Charles, die prins van Wallis, is die volgende troonopvolger.

Die koningin deur die dekades



