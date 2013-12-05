KYK FOTO’S: Koningin Elizabeth II vier vandag ’n merkwaardige mylpaal
Deurop Februarie 6, 2017
Gelukwense stroom in vir die koningin wat vandag 65 jaar op die troon vier. Sy is die eerste Britse monarg wat op 90 dié merkwaardige mylpaal behaal.
Koningin Victoria was voor haar die langste op die troon. Maar in 2015 het koningin Elizabeth die langste heersende monarg in die Britse geskiedenis geword.
Sapphire jubilee: with 65 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II sets new record for British monarchy https://t.co/nts0jF1R3l pic.twitter.com/uVBUl6cmlg
— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 6, 2017
Koninklike geweersalute sal regoor Londen weerklink as deel van die dag se viering. Sy self sal die dag by Sandringham-landgoed in Norfolk deurbring.
Congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on her #SapphireJubilee, overtaking Queen #Victoria for longest reign! #VictoriaPBS pic.twitter.com/ICw3twLF2A
— Official Victoria (@VictoriaSeries) February 6, 2017
Koningin Elizabeth het in 1953 die troon bestyg nadat haar pa, koning George VI in 1952 gesterf het.
Haar seun Charles, die prins van Wallis, is die volgende troonopvolger.
Die koningin deur die dekades
Queen Elizabeth II (prior to being queen) in June of 1940. pic.twitter.com/rTMYct3Px1
— Old Pics Archive (@oldpicsarchive) February 4, 2017
Queen Elizabeth II riding sidesaddle pic.twitter.com/E4UKnLw5KA
— History in Moments (@historyinmoment) February 6, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth II becomes first British Monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee.
She’s now reigned for 65 years.
Congrats Ma’am! pic.twitter.com/pri4pptaLr
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2017
Congratulations Your Majesty for the 65th Anniversary as #Britain‘s #monarch👑🇬🇧 ✨🎇https://t.co/mOiZSCwUOT#UK #socialmedia #queenelizabeth pic.twitter.com/n06YlYl79T
— Maria Johnsen (@iMariaJohnsen) February 6, 2017
Today marks 65 years since #QueenElizabeth II acceded to the throne. HM becomes the first british monarch to reach a #SapphireJubilee 💙👑 pic.twitter.com/MwFKcVQnJP
— emi (@_lexismart) February 6, 2017