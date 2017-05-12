Hierdie oulike Facebook-funksie is TERUG!

Dit was wel in 2016 beskikbaar, maar het toe skielik verdwyn. Maar dit is vanjaar terug – en Facebook-gebruikers is dol daaroor!

Dit is natuurlik daardie pragtige pers blommetjie wat Vrydag tussen die verskillende bestaande emoticons opgeduik het.

Dit is luidens berigte net beskikbaar in lande waar Moedersdag dié Sondag, 14 Mei, gevier word. Dit word op die web en in die app as “grateful” en “thankful” beskryf.

Die pers blommetjie sal na verwagting weer na Moedersdag koers kies, maar ons dink dit is oulik genoeg om te bly. Daar is immers soveel ander dinge waarvoor ’n mens ook dankbaar kan voel . . .

Just loving this new Facebook “Flower” emoticon so much! Hahaha! Hope it stays for good. Such a cutie😘#NewEmoticon #flowers #mothersday pic.twitter.com/FNU94Ryr2w — Andrei Valencia (@iamalbertp08) May 12, 2017

Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more.

– Oprah Winfrey

Facebook 👇👇

#thankfulreaction pic.twitter.com/tBEWGSYouC — Anupam Singh (@anupam_singh20) May 12, 2017

Thank you, @facebook for this new Grateful/Thankful reaction button! Gratitude is THE Secret ♥️ #AlwaysBeGrateful pic.twitter.com/Japup0ROAy — Irene Maligat ♥ (@irenemaligat) May 12, 2017

i am going down meg's facebook and changing all my reactions to grateful yes — liz (@strikeofoath) May 12, 2017

Okay so this grateful (flower) reaction on facebook is cute! — Tarryn-Lee (@tam_interrupted) May 12, 2017

@IISuperwomanII now Facebook has a "grateful" emoticon..and I first happened to use it on your post.. bc I am super grateful to have you❤ pic.twitter.com/IcRhoLQm0r — Harshada | #Harilly (@SansareHarshada) May 12, 2017

Facebook’s Thankful and Grateful Reaction for Mother’s Day and much more! https://t.co/7reGkfiGjU pic.twitter.com/dHqDmukar0 — Social Samosa (@Social_Samosa) May 12, 2017