Hierdie oulike Facebook-funksie is TERUG!

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op Mei 12, 2017
facebook 3


Dit was wel in 2016 beskikbaar, maar het toe skielik verdwyn. Maar dit is vanjaar terug – en Facebook-gebruikers is dol daaroor!

Dit is natuurlik daardie pragtige pers blommetjie wat Vrydag tussen die verskillende bestaande emoticons opgeduik het.

Dit is luidens berigte net beskikbaar in lande waar Moedersdag dié Sondag, 14 Mei, gevier word. Dit word op die web en in die app as “grateful” en “thankful” beskryf.

Die pers blommetjie sal na verwagting weer na Moedersdag koers kies, maar ons dink dit is oulik genoeg om te bly. Daar is immers soveel ander dinge waarvoor ’n mens ook dankbaar kan voel . . .

Bronne: metro.co.uk, theverge.com