Foto’s en videos: Daar doen die Blitsbokke dit sowaar!
Deurop Mei 14, 2017
Toe die nuus Sondag gebreek het dat die Blitsbokke vanjaar se wêreldkampioene (2016/2017) is, het die afgelope Superrugby-hartseer soos mis voor die son verdwyn.
Dis die eerste keer sedert 2009 dat die Blitsbokke weer met die wêreldkampioene bekroon word.
Só voel afrigter Neil Powell oor die span se prag-prestasie.
"Relieved and thankful"
🎥 South Africa 🇿🇦 coach Neil Powell gives his reaction after @Blitzboks officially became #HSBC7s series champions! pic.twitter.com/6Pp7z7HTEU
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 14, 2017
Hul oortuigende oorwinning in die semifinaal oor Nieu-Seeland (26-5) het die deurslag gegee.
Drieë is aangeteken deur Philip Snyman, Branco du Preez en Roscko Speckman (2) terwyl Branco du Preez en Cecil Afrika (2) die bal tussen die pale deurgejaag het.
Here are your Cup semi-finalists for the #Paris7s. Who do you think will book their place in the finals? pic.twitter.com/CfNvNAzf5p
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 14, 2017
Die Blitsbokke speel nog Sondagmiddag 17:33 (SA-tyd) in die finaal teen Skotland. Die uitslag sal egter nie ’n aks verskil maak aan die Blitsbokke se welverdiende kroon nie.
Engeland het vroeër teen Skotland verloor en dit het gekeer dat hulle Suid-Afrika se groen-en-goud Blitse op die punteleer kon verbysteek. Fidji het ook nie ’n kans gestaan om naby die voorlopers op die punteleer te kom nie.
Congrats to @Blitzboks won it with a tournament to spare. Enjoy the celebrations guys. https://t.co/JYSHt9hMY1
— Chris Cracknell (@chriscracknell) May 14, 2017
Twitter vertel die storie
Congrats @Blitzboks to your 2016/17 HSBC @WorldRugby7s Series championship!#Rugby7s #HSBC7s #HK7s pic.twitter.com/tur2vUBARE
— Hong Kong Sevens (@OfficialHK7s) May 14, 2017
The @Blitzboks again eschew widely held perception that rugby in SA is gone. Administrators deserve huge credit for system they've installed
— Jean Smyth (@JeanSmyth) May 14, 2017
Congratulations to your 2016/17 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series champions @Blitzboks #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/1LRNcE503H
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 14, 2017
IN a week, you will be able to lift that baby with the brothers! Congrats @PhilipSnyman and @Neil5Powell #BlitzBOOM Philip Snyman pic.twitter.com/Q0a1PdwcOF
— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 14, 2017
THEY HAVE DONE IT!
England’s loss in the #Paris7s Cup Semi-Finals confirms the @Blitzboks as the 2016/17 @WorldRugby7s series champions. pic.twitter.com/0eZ9m7N5aW
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 14, 2017
A massive congrats to the @Blitzboks on winning the series!! A huge achievement, and well deserved!! @chrisdry7 @snymanphilip @AfrikaCecil
— Willie Britz (@williebritz8) May 14, 2017
It's all over- the @Blitzboks put SA Rugby supporters in dreamland! Official @WorldRugby7s champions 2016/2017! #BlitzBOOM #BlitzboksInASICS pic.twitter.com/NoSsHIipl1
— ASICS South Africa (@ASICS_ZA) May 14, 2017
No words!!! I'm sooo proud!! @Neil5Powell @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/QYt49n3pGA
— Tanya Powell (@tanspowell) May 14, 2017
Congratulations to @BlitzBokke @Blitzboks for being 2016/2017 @WorldRugby7s Champions 👏👏👏🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼💪💪💪 #Sevens #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/IZ6mUUMbWP
— Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) May 14, 2017