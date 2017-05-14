Foto’s en videos: Daar doen die Blitsbokke dit sowaar!

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op Mei 14, 2017
Foto: Twitter

Foto: Twitter



Toe die nuus Sondag gebreek het dat die Blitsbokke vanjaar se wêreldkampioene (2016/2017) is, het die afgelope Superrugby-hartseer soos mis voor die son verdwyn.

Dis die eerste keer sedert 2009 dat die Blitsbokke weer met die wêreldkampioene bekroon word.

Só voel afrigter Neil Powell oor die span se prag-prestasie.


Hul oortuigende oorwinning in die semifinaal oor Nieu-Seeland (26-5) het die deurslag gegee.


 

Drieë is aangeteken deur Philip Snyman, Branco du Preez en Roscko Speckman (2) terwyl Branco du Preez en Cecil Afrika (2) die bal tussen die pale deurgejaag het.


Die Blitsbokke speel nog Sondagmiddag 17:33 (SA-tyd) in die finaal teen Skotland. Die uitslag sal egter nie ’n aks verskil maak aan die Blitsbokke se welverdiende kroon nie.

Engeland het vroeër teen Skotland verloor en dit het gekeer dat hulle Suid-Afrika se groen-en-goud Blitse op die punteleer kon verbysteek. Fidji het ook nie ’n kans gestaan om naby die voorlopers op die punteleer te kom nie.


Twitter vertel die storie