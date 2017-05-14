Foto’s en videos: Daar doen die Blitsbokke dit sowaar!

Toe die nuus Sondag gebreek het dat die Blitsbokke vanjaar se wêreldkampioene (2016/2017) is, het die afgelope Superrugby-hartseer soos mis voor die son verdwyn.

Dis die eerste keer sedert 2009 dat die Blitsbokke weer met die wêreldkampioene bekroon word.

Só voel afrigter Neil Powell oor die span se prag-prestasie.

🎥 South Africa 🇿🇦 coach Neil Powell gives his reaction after @Blitzboks officially became #HSBC7s series champions! pic.twitter.com/6Pp7z7HTEU

Hul oortuigende oorwinning in die semifinaal oor Nieu-Seeland (26-5) het die deurslag gegee.

Drieë is aangeteken deur Philip Snyman, Branco du Preez en Roscko Speckman (2) terwyl Branco du Preez en Cecil Afrika (2) die bal tussen die pale deurgejaag het.

Here are your Cup semi-finalists for the #Paris7s . Who do you think will book their place in the finals? pic.twitter.com/CfNvNAzf5p

Die Blitsbokke speel nog Sondagmiddag 17:33 (SA-tyd) in die finaal teen Skotland. Die uitslag sal egter nie ’n aks verskil maak aan die Blitsbokke se welverdiende kroon nie.

Engeland het vroeër teen Skotland verloor en dit het gekeer dat hulle Suid-Afrika se groen-en-goud Blitse op die punteleer kon verbysteek. Fidji het ook nie ’n kans gestaan om naby die voorlopers op die punteleer te kom nie.

Congrats to @Blitzboks won it with a tournament to spare. Enjoy the celebrations guys. https://t.co/JYSHt9hMY1

The @Blitzboks again eschew widely held perception that rugby in SA is gone. Administrators deserve huge credit for system they've installed — Jean Smyth (@JeanSmyth) May 14, 2017

Congratulations to your 2016/17 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series champions @Blitzboks #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/1LRNcE503H — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 14, 2017

IN a week, you will be able to lift that baby with the brothers! Congrats @PhilipSnyman and @Neil5Powell #BlitzBOOM Philip Snyman pic.twitter.com/Q0a1PdwcOF — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 14, 2017