Dramatiese foto’s: Voortsnellende voertuig tref voetgangers in New York, minstens 1 dood, talle beseer

Donderdagmiddag het ’n voortsnellende voertuig op die wêreldbekende Times Square in New York se sypaadjie in voetgangers vasgejaag.

Die bestuurder van die voertuig is intussen in hegtenis geneem. Hy is na bewering ’n 26-jarige man van die Bronx.

Luidens berigte het die bestuurder van die voertuig aan die verkeerde kant van die pad gery wat met “mening” na die sypaadjie gejaag het.



Video shows car wreckage in Times Square after vehicle crashed and hit multiple pedestrians; at least 13 people being treated, FDNY says. pic.twitter.com/edMDZarDZp — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2017



Latest footage from the scene of the incident in #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/h4S5zKqKCs — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 18, 2017

Volgens die New Yorkse polisiediens was hierdie nie ’n terreurdaad nie. Die man is na bewering reeds twee keer vantevore van dronkbestuur aangekla.



Witness: Car was driving the wrong way before it hit pedestrians in #TimesSquare. https://t.co/MjUKohB4G0 pic.twitter.com/oHomFO2zPz — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

Intussen is bevestig dat een persoon gesterf het terwyl 12 beseer is in die voorval.



#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

Vroeër vandag

Kantore in die omgewing het onmiddellik hul deure gesluit, het die nuusanker en besturende direkteur van i24NEWS, David Shuster, gesê.



At least one dead from Times Square vehicle on sidewalk. Others injured. pic.twitter.com/Pj7VrclKbZ — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017 Vehicle just drove on sidewalk Times Square on 7th between 42nd/43rd, People down. Police on scene. Buildings in lock down, including ours — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

Luidens berigte het een persoon gesterf en minstens 10 mense is tydens die voorval beseer.



At least one person killed by vehicle in Tiimes Square. Body covered with blanket, blood. Multiple others injured. Ambulances on scene. — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

In hierdie stadium is dit nog onseker of dit ’n ongeluk of doelbewus was.