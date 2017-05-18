Dramatiese foto’s: Voortsnellende voertuig tref voetgangers in New York, minstens 1 dood, talle beseer

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op Mei 18, 2017

Donderdagmiddag het ’n voortsnellende voertuig op die wêreldbekende Times Square in New York se sypaadjie in voetgangers vasgejaag.

Die bestuurder van die voertuig is intussen in hegtenis geneem. Hy is na bewering ’n 26-jarige man van die Bronx.


Luidens berigte het die bestuurder van die voertuig aan die verkeerde kant van die pad gery wat met “mening” na die sypaadjie gejaag het.



Volgens die New Yorkse polisiediens was hierdie nie ’n terreurdaad nie. Die man is na bewering reeds twee keer vantevore van dronkbestuur aangekla.


Intussen is bevestig dat een persoon gesterf het terwyl 12 beseer is in die voorval.


Vroeër vandag

Kantore in die omgewing het onmiddellik hul deure gesluit, het die nuusanker en besturende direkteur van i24NEWS, David Shuster, gesê.


Luidens berigte het een persoon gesterf en minstens 10 mense is tydens die voorval beseer.


In hierdie stadium is dit nog onseker of dit ’n ongeluk of doelbewus was.