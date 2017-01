Donald Trump se 10-jarige seun loop deur onder kuberboelies

Let's talk for a little bit about Barron Trump. Barron is the 10 year old son of Donald Trump. I have seen a great deal of jokes made about this young man, often teasing him. Though I may be a staunch opposer to his father, I know it is basic human decency to leave Barron alone. He is a child, and he does not choose whose cradle he lands in. The hatred that we direct toward his father should NEVER in any way outstretch to him. There is a massive difference between resisting against a political leader and bullying a child. He suffers enough in seeing his father face arguably the most negative attention of any political figure in our time. I urge all reputable activists and protesters to KEEP BARRON OUT of this situation, and OUT of posts if you do not have anything nice to say. Thank you friends, and have a lovely Sunday afternoon. ~Alistair #trump #donaldtrump #barrontrump #barron #usa #trumpfamily #blm #blacklivesmatter #feminism #feminist #immigrants #refugees #blmm

