28 Januarie 1986: Skok en afgryse toe die Challenger-pendeltuig ontplof

Teacher astronaut Christa McAuliffe stepping out of a T-38 jet which she was taught to fly as part of her astronaut training. She was actually a high school teacher in my home state of New Hampshire, and there is a planetarium in my state's capital named in her honor. She was selected to join the elite NASA astronaut corps in 1985 as part of the Teacher in Space Project. Tragically, she was killed 72 seconds into her mission of STS-51-L on January 28, 1986, when the space shuttle she was on, the Challenger, disintegrated in mid flight.

