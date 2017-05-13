23 sterf , 11 beseer toe toerbus by krans afstort in Turkye

Deur Annelene Oberholzer op Mei 13, 2017

23 mense het Saterdag gesterf en 11 is beseer toe ’n toerbus op pad na Marmaris, ’n gewilde vakansiebestemming in Turkye, in ’n ongeluk betrokke was.

Die meeste van die passasiers aan boord was vroue. Daar was na bewering 40 mense aan boord van die bus wat op ’n daglange uitstappie na Marmaris op pad was.


Die bestuurder het na bewering om ’n skerp draai op die Mugla-Antalya-snelweg beheer oor die bus verloor. Dit het daarna by ’n krans afgestort.


Luidens berigte was daar geen buitelandse toeriste in die groep nie.


Bronne: presstv.com , kyivpost.com, wn.com