23 sterf , 11 beseer toe toerbus by krans afstort in Turkye

23 mense het Saterdag gesterf en 11 is beseer toe ’n toerbus op pad na Marmaris, ’n gewilde vakansiebestemming in Turkye, in ’n ongeluk betrokke was.
Die meeste van die passasiers aan boord was vroue. Daar was na bewering 40 mense aan boord van die bus wat op ’n daglange uitstappie na Marmaris op pad was.
Bus accident kills 23, injures 11 in Turkey’s https://t.co/4q9157juwo pic.twitter.com/9GQl1Ndxqv
— Press TV (@PressTV) May 13, 2017
Die bestuurder het na bewering om ’n skerp draai op die Mugla-Antalya-snelweg beheer oor die bus verloor. Dit het daarna by ’n krans afgestort.
The number of victims in road accident with bus in Turkey has increased to 23: https://t.co/ZrzCcefE7y pic.twitter.com/Ap7Ke0tlkR #Russia
— Rus to En Fr Es News (@Rus_Eng_News) May 13, 2017
Luidens berigte was daar geen buitelandse toeriste in die groep nie.
Death toll in a bus accident in the resort district of #Marmaris located in the #Aegean province of #Muğla has risen to 23#Turkey
📸 pic.twitter.com/iPUtgzQPKn
— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) May 13, 2017
Photos: #Turkey Bus Accident killing 20 and leaving 11 Injured near #marmis resort >>https://t.co/3M7Cg8QSHm pic.twitter.com/cbRFNalCGW
— Trashinic Media (@trashinicMedia) May 13, 2017
Bronne: presstv.com , kyivpost.com, wn.com