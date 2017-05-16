VIDEO: Kyk met watter supersterre hang die Blitzbokke uit – jy sal dit nie GLO nie!
Deurop Mei 16, 2017
Sjoe, kyk nou net daar! Nie net is die Blitzbokke, Suid-Afrika se rugbytrots, Sondag as wêreldkampioene van sewesrugby gekroon nie, hulle skuur nou skouers met Hollywood hartebrekers, Tom Cruise en Wade Eastwood . . . Gelukkig het hulle nou bewys, hulle klas van rugby is alles behalwe Mission Impossible!
Blitzboks checklist for Paris 2017. Contest @paris7s, play hard and win. Clinch the @worldrugby 7s series. Then meet @tomcruiseofficial_ and hand him Springbok Sevens pennant. Mission Impossible? Nah, not when you have @wadeeastwood on your side!