VIDEO: Kyk met watter supersterre hang die Blitzbokke uit – jy sal dit nie GLO nie!

Deur Annami Mailovich op Mei 16, 2017
Foto: Twitter

Foto: Twitter



Sjoe, kyk nou net daar! Nie net is die Blitzbokke, Suid-Afrika se rugbytrots, Sondag as wêreldkampioene van sewesrugby gekroon nie, hulle skuur nou skouers met Hollywood hartebrekers, Tom Cruise en Wade Eastwood . . . Gelukkig het hulle nou bewys, hulle klas van rugby is alles behalwe Mission Impossible!