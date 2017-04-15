KYK: Vir die Voëls-aktrise kry nuwe haredos!
Deurop April 15, 2017
As daar nou iemand is wat die antwoord het of blonde- of donkerkoppe meer pret het, is dit die aktrise Simoné Nortmann.
Haar haarkleur het al verander van blond, na rooi tot bruin – en omgekeer. Sy het vandeesweek weer op ‘n donker kapsel besluit en kyk net hoe mooi lyk sy!
In die Huisgenoot-eeufeesfliek Vir die Voëls het sy haar hare rooi gekleur om die rol van die vurige Irma de Klerk te vertolk.
Hierna het sy weer haar hare ligter gekleur vir die rol van Joanie in die kykNET-komediereeks Hotel en Niki in die rolprent Vuil Wasgoed.
Kyk ’n mens na die foto’s van haar verskillende haarkleure, lyk dit vir ons of enige kleur vir Simoné soos ’n handskoen pas.