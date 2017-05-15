Gewilde akteur doodgeskiet toe hy na bewering vroue teen rowers wou beskerm

’n Voormalige Generations-akteur en DJ van Jozi FM is tydens ’n rooftog in Soweto doodgeskiet.

Die SABC het Maandagoggend berig dat Mandla Hlatshwayo Sondagaand in Soweto doodgeskiet is.

Twee mense is in ’n kroeg in Pimville Sondagaand doodgeskiet, het die polisiewoordvoerder kapt. Hitler Mgwenya gesê, maar bygevoeg die name kon nie bekengemaak word voor hul naasbestaandes ingelig is nie.

“Dit het om 23:00 gebeur. Vier gewapende verdagtes het by die kroeg ingekom en die mense daar beroof.

Die twee slagoffers wat geskiet is, het probeer om die ander mense in die kroeg wat beroof is te help,” het Mgwenya aan News24 gesê.

Mpho Mhlongo, uitvoerende hoof van Jozi FM, het op Twitter bevestig dat Hlatshwayo doodgeskiet is.

Bron: news24.com

Former Generations actor and Jozi FM #MandlaHlatswayo was shot dead while trying to help women who were getting mugged in Pimville Soweto pic.twitter.com/YXLMQ4ovNf

The murder of #MandlaHlatswayo & his friend are so sad. That such happens when good men stand up for women is a real cause for concern 🙁😕😟 — Andile Ntuli (@MrKitchenKing) May 15, 2017

Former soapie star and DJ #MandlaHlatswayo has died. He was shot in Soweto last night pic.twitter.com/nd8bQQkAi6 — ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) May 15, 2017

#MandlaHlatswayo it's true that he is no more? Apparently he got shot at #MeliLounge in Pimville 💔 — Jonape (@Jonape5) May 15, 2017

RIP #mandlahlatswayo

From Generations to now Jozifm you were amazing bru, salute! @… https://t.co/1myxU7bEEw — Zuza Mbatha (@ZUZAMBATHA) May 15, 2017

Ur death really broke my heart i remember how u used to say my fav gals i wonder how my cousin is coping now#RIP #MandlaHlatswayo — Mmapule (@Mmapule57169106) May 15, 2017