Gewilde akteur doodgeskiet toe hy na bewering vroue teen rowers wou beskerm

Deur Digitale Span op Mei 15, 2017

’n Voormalige Generations-akteur en DJ van Jozi FM is tydens ’n rooftog in Soweto doodgeskiet.

Die SABC het Maandagoggend berig dat Mandla Hlatshwayo Sondagaand in Soweto doodgeskiet is.

Twee mense is in ’n kroeg in Pimville Sondagaand doodgeskiet, het die polisiewoordvoerder kapt. Hitler Mgwenya gesê, maar bygevoeg die name kon nie bekengemaak word voor hul naasbestaandes ingelig is nie.

“Dit het om 23:00 gebeur. Vier gewapende verdagtes het by die kroeg ingekom en die mense daar beroof.

Die twee slagoffers wat geskiet is, het probeer om die ander mense in die kroeg wat beroof is te help,” het Mgwenya aan News24 gesê.

Mpho Mhlongo, uitvoerende hoof van Jozi FM, het op Twitter bevestig dat Hlatshwayo doodgeskiet is.

