Bekende tel dae af tot kleinding se geboorte – en die kleinding is al ’n week laat

Baby now 1 week “overdue” but can’t say I blame him/her for not wanting to abandon the ‘mother ship’! #lifeontour #wifeontour #landofyourbirth #bewhereyouare #slowmotherhood #motherhoodrising #midwife #enjoythejourney

A post shared by Jonty Rhodes (@jontyrhodes8) on May 15, 2017 at 4:38am PDT