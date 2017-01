Afrikaanse sepiester staan saam met ‘Moslem-broer’ teen Trump se omstrede immigrasiebeleid

This is Irshaad Ally. He is my Muslim brother. We share a dressing room at Suidooster. I have loved getting to know his heart, his faith, his kindness and gentle nature. This picture is too intense and I wish I could show you all the times we have laughed together and joked around. He's walked me closer to Home in so many ways and we have had many intimate, teary eyed, conversations about faith and religion, about God, and about prejudice. He's welcome at my table, welcome in my conversations, welcome in every corner of my heart. I love him dearly – and it breaks my heart to see what's happening to his brothers and sisters in the United States. As a Christian I stand and mourn with him, with them, and I will continue to love unconditionally. Assalaamu 'Alaikum roomie. ♥️

A photo posted by Marco Spaumer (@marcospaumer) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:04pm PST